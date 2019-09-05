Nissan CEO admits receiving excess pay

Mumbai: The head of crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan admitted Thursday he received more pay than he was entitled to but denied wrongdoing, as the firm's former chief faces financial misconduct charges.

Nissan is already mired in scandal over the arrest and ouster of ex-boss Carlos Ghosn, who is accused of wrongdoing including misrepresenting his compensation. And on Thursday, current CEO Hiroto Saikawa acknowledged he had received pay to which he was not entitled.

“I left the issue to someone else so I had thought it was dealt with in an appropriate manner," he told reporters in Tokyo. But he denied any wrongdoing and said he would return the excess payments. Meanwhile, Nissan said it has appointed Rakesh Srivastava as Managing Director of its Indian operations. Srivastava will report to Sinan Ozkok, President of Nissan India Operations.