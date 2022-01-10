Nirvana Realty launches pet-friendly homes

Nirvana Realty, developer in Maharashtra’s weekend home market, has launched spacious pet-friendly holiday homes in high-growth second home destinations like City of Music, Khoppli and Wollywood, Wada.

Punit Agarwal, M.D & C.E.O, Nirvana Realty, said, “The holiday homes segment has done well, driven by the strong demand coming in by probable end-users. This is because the vacation homes market follows a diverse dynamic and is immune to slowdown affecting the real estate sector in general.

"The upswing in pet ownership due to the significance of pet companionship during the quarantine periods have been well documented, and the industry has been witnessing this translate to the rental market. These demands have driven the growth for pet-friendly villas or weekend homes replete with contemporary features, in many preferred weekend destinations. Our signature holiday homes factor in a multitude of features, thus augmenting the lifestyle quotients of customers and their fur companions.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:17 PM IST