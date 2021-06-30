Business

Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discuss global minimum tax

By PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Photo by PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax.

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax,” said the Department of Treasury.

During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.

