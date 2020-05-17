Nirmala Sitharaman announces last tranche of the economic package: Highlights of FM's presser

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore worth economic package to support the economy and tacke the coronavirus crisis in the country on Sunday.

Prior to this, Sitharaman has held four press conferences and explained how the economic package was distributed for the people of India.

Earlier, she had addressed the issues of SMEs, tax payers, employees, migrant labourers, farmers, defence, aerospace, etc and announced the packages allocated for each sector.

Sitharaman's announcements came after PM Modi on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

Sitharaman started the press conference by quoting PM Modi and said, “As a nation today we stand at a very crucial juncture; such a big disaster is a signal for India. It has brought a message and an opportunity”.

On Sunday, Sitharaman announcing the last tranche of the economic package, said that today 7 measures will be announced. This includes MNREGA scheme, Rural and urban health and education, businesses, decriminalization of Companies Act, ease of doing businesses and COVID-19, public sector enterprises-related and state government and resources for state government.

In order to educate people, Sitharaman said, "Online education during COVID19: Swayam Prabha DTH channels was launched to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet and now 12 channels to be added."

Sitharaman said that when these migrant workers go back home, they might face difficulties. And hence allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore under MNREGA scheme.

Addressing the health issues especially in rural areas, Sitharaman said that hospitals and labs will be set up at block levels.