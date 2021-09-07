Nirlep Singh Rai becomes new CMD of state-owned National Fertilisers

Let us know! 👂

State-owned fertiliser firm NFL on Tuesday said Nirlep Singh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

In a regulatory filing, NFL informed that Nirlep Singh Rai, Director (Technical), has been appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, on the Board of the company with effect from date of his assumption of charge i.e. September 6.

Rai, who was born in August 1962, is a B.E (Instrumentation & Control) from Thapar University.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman & Managing Director, he was holding the position of Director (Technical) in NFL.

Rai had also held the position of Chief Executive Officer at Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd and he had also headed the Nangal Unit of NFL as Chief General Manager.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 08:16 PM IST