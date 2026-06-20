Nipun Aggarwal, Vinod Kannan Emerge As Front-Runners For Air India CEO Role

Nipun Aggarwal and Vinod Kannan have emerged as the leading candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Air India, according to a Financial Times report.

The Tata Group is currently evaluating both names as it looks to appoint a leader capable of steering the airline through a critical phase of transformation.

Aggarwal, who currently serves as Air India’s Chief Commercial Officer, is considered a strong internal contender and has played a key role in shaping the airline’s ongoing restructuring and revival strategy.

Vinod Kannan, former CEO of Vistara, is the other major candidate, bringing extensive experience in running a full-service airline prior to Vistara’s merger with Air India in 2024.

Despite the emergence of these two frontrunners, the final decision is yet to be made, with internal dynamics within Tata Sons reportedly influencing the process.

The leadership search gained urgency after current CEO Campbell Wilson announced his resignation in April.

According to people familiar with the discussions cited by FT, Aggarwal has support from Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

However, Chandrasekaran is said to be proceeding cautiously amid uncertainty surrounding his own future within the group.

His current tenure is set to end in February 2027, although there is internal disagreement about whether it should be extended.

Within the selection debate, Aggarwal is viewed as a disciplined executive with strong focus on cost control and operational efficiency.

However, critics argue that he lacks experience in running a global full-service airline of Air India’s scale and ambition.

One source told FT that while financial discipline is essential, leading Air India requires broader operational expertise.

Another former Air India executive noted that Aggarwal does not have prior experience managing a full-service international airline.

This has kept Vinod Kannan firmly in contention. Kannan is widely respected in the aviation sector for his leadership at Vistara and is seen as having stronger hands-on airline management experience.

The decision remains pending as internal deliberations within Tata Sons continue over both the CEO appointment and broader leadership stability.