NINtec Systems Rated SMERA SME-1, Featured In 'Leading SMEs Of India'

NINtec |

Mumbai: NINtec Systems Limited, an Ahmedabad-based IT services company, on Monday announced that it has received a SMERA Performance & Credit Rating of “SMERA SME-1” from SME Rating Agency of India (SMERA).

Credit Rating

The SMERA SME-1 rating signifies the highest credit worthiness in relation to other Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This rating is valid until 28 September 2027.

Dun & Bradstreet Recognition

The company has also been featured in Dun & Bradstreet's report titled 'Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2026' as one of the 'Leading SMEs of India'. The certificate for this recognition was issued on 29 September 2026.

Key Rating Drivers

SMERA highlighted the company's management, noting directors with almost two decades of experience and professional backing. The business has a ten-year track record in IT services with customers in India, Europe, and the US.

Financial Profile and Growth

The company's financial profile is characterised by a virtually debt-free balance sheet and disciplined working capital. The growth outlook is sustained, driven by international expansion and rising order flows from Europe.

Listing Details

NINtec Systems Limited is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with Security ID NINSYS and on the BSE Limited with Security Code 539843.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.