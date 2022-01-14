Nine Indian startups at Elevate-VI pitching series

Fifteen startups from India and the UAE showcased their innovative ideas across various sectors to global investors at the Elevate-VI pitching series, supported by HSBC, held in Dubai. The session was attended by investors from leading firms including Oman Technology Fund, Danube Group, Tristar Group, Blue Diamond, Jacky’s Group, London Capital, Al Maya Group, Venture Catalysts, among others.

Among the fifteen participants, six startups were UAE-based while nine were India-based. The founders and Co-Founders presented their state-of-the-art offerings to the investors highlighting solutions across sectors such as Aviation, Sports, Electric Mobility, Travel & Tourism, Technology, among others.

Among the participants were:

· Flyzy, an online platform connecting airports, airlines and passengers in one place

· Skyjumper Sports Pvt. Ltd., a startup with the sole objective of Researching, Designing, Manufacturing, Establishing and Operating Indoor Trampoline Parks and Laser Tag Arenas and Amusements

· Raptee Energy Pvt. Ltd., an e-mobility start-up working on powertrain solutions primarily for nextgen commuter motorcycles

· GISKernel, a start-up providing Geographic information system (GIS) based consulting services and products

· Visualizer, a web-based visual storytelling solution for hotels,

· NotOnMap, a 360 degree offering for travellers looking out for 'more’

· Language Curry, an in-app language learning platform

· Homegenie, a home services super-app in the UAE

· Nutrio, a mobile app that helps people with chronic diseases, allergies or any specific dietary preferences to choose food products that fit their health needs

· Classcard, an app that offers the fastest way to manage and sell classes online

· SanoCRM, a service designed for healthcare organizations to modernize the patient experience

· Yellowchat, an online platform for people’s service needs by an intelligent assisted way to chat and book services with qualified local service providers

· Amnacapital, a corporate debt advisory services firm

· HOD Digital, a digital solution that helps build campaigns to add value to brands,

The first Elevate session saw 10 startups across sectors from the States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, pitching their ideas to over 15 investors, while the second session had 13 startups from Telangana presenting their ideas. The third session showcased 10 startups from Karnataka, Kerala and the UAE and the fourth session saw participation from 10 start-ups from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi NCR.

The Elevate-V pitching series, held on January 5, saw participation from 50 startups. The event saw participation from various states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and UT of Jammu & Kashmir, etc.

Elevate pitching series is one of the key initiatives by India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase the best offerings of Indian startups to a global audience. The initiative aims to display unconventional solutions created by 500 startups over the course of five months at the Innovation Hub bus stationed outside the India Pavilion. The objective is to facilitate innovators and start-ups to get adequate exposure and attract B2B connects at the global stage.

The next Elevate session will take place on January 19, 2022.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:55 PM IST