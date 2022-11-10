e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNIIF, JBIC sign an MoU to enhance Japanese investments in India

NIIF, JBIC sign an MoU to enhance Japanese investments in India

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlines a partnership framework between NIIF and JBIC, which is considering the establishment of a bilateral India-Japan Fund (IJF)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Thursday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to enhance Japanese investments in India.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlines a partnership framework between NIIF and JBIC, which is considering the establishment of a bilateral India-Japan Fund (IJF).

JBIC and the central government will invest in the India-Japan Fund, which will make equity investments in environmental preservation and low carbon emission strategies, NIIF said in a statement.

Read Also
US inflation: Little sign of relief expected in October
article-image

IJF will also enhance cooperation between the two countries by investing in strategic partnerships between Japanese and Indian companies and promoting business collaboration across multiple sectors in India, it added.

In addition, it said, JBIC will consider providing debt financing under their 'Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and ENvironmental preservation' (GREEN) initiative to investee companies of funds managed by NIIF.

The Rs 40,000-crore NIIF, a quasi-sovereign wealth fund, was set up in December 2015 as an institution for enhancing infrastructure financing by investing in greenfield (new), brownfield (existing) and stalled projects.

With inputs from Agencies

Read Also
RBI report says municipal bodies need to tap bond market for funding
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NIIF, JBIC sign an MoU to enhance Japanese investments in India

NIIF, JBIC sign an MoU to enhance Japanese investments in India

NCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Srei Infra Fin till Jan 5

NCLT extends insolvency resolution process for Srei Infra Fin till Jan 5

RBI report says municipal bodies need to tap bond market for funding

RBI report says municipal bodies need to tap bond market for funding

Global entities, fund managers keen to invest in India: IFSCA Chairman Srinivas

Global entities, fund managers keen to invest in India: IFSCA Chairman Srinivas

India, China converging to high income levels: Moody's

India, China converging to high income levels: Moody's