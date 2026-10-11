Nifty Sinks 11% Between Two Navratris, 31 Stocks Bleed As Global Pressures Hit Markets

Mumbai: Indian stock markets faced a difficult year between Navratri 2025 and Navratri 2026, with the benchmark Nifty declining 11 per cent as global uncertainties, foreign investor selling and rising crude oil prices overshadowed India's domestic economic strength.

Despite steady buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and resilient economic growth, most Nifty stocks struggled to deliver positive returns during the period.

Global Pressures Hit Sentiment

The market downturn was largely driven by geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Iran conflict, which pushed crude oil prices higher and increased concerns over inflation.

A weakening rupee, elevated US bond yields and persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling further dampened investor confidence.

Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs 3.04 lakh crore from Indian equities so far in 2026, compared with outflows of Rs 1.66 lakh crore during 2025.

31 Nifty Stocks End In Red

Data showed that 31 Nifty constituents delivered negative returns between the two Navratri periods, reflecting widespread selling pressure across sectors.

ITC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, Jio Financial Services and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest losers, with each falling more than 30 per cent.

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HDFC Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Max Healthcare and Mahindra & Mahindra declined between 22 per cent and 29 per cent.

Overall, around 20 Nifty stocks lost more than 12 per cent during the period.

Shriram Finance Defies Market Weakness

Despite the broader correction, several heavyweight stocks delivered impressive gains.

Shriram Finance emerged as the biggest winner, surging nearly 49 per cent between Navratri 2025 and Navratri 2026.

Titan Company, Adani Ports and Hindalco Industries gained between 21 per cent and 27 per cent.

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Nestle India, State Bank of India and Axis Bank also outperformed the benchmark, advancing more than 10 per cent.

What Lies Ahead?

Analysts expect markets to remain range-bound in the near term as investors track crude oil prices, global bond yields and geopolitical developments.

Although September-quarter corporate earnings are expected to remain healthy, continued foreign selling and macroeconomic uncertainties could restrict a sustained recovery.

Domestic institutional buying may provide some support, but global developments are likely to determine the market's next major direction.