Nifty Rises 95 Points Above 24,270, Sensex Gains 263 Points As IT, Realty & Pharma Stocks Lift Markets

Nifty Rises 95 Points Above 24,270, Sensex Gains 263 Points. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended higher on Friday, extending gains for another session. Strong buying in IT, realty, pharma and healthcare stocks supported the rally despite some volatility during the day.

The Nifty 50 rose 95.15 points or 0.39 percent to close at 24,270.85. The Sensex gained 262.79 points or 0.34 percent to settle at 77,763.91.

Market experts said positive global cues and easing concerns over interest rates helped improve investor sentiment.

Sector Leaders

IT and healthcare stocks were among the biggest gainers during the session. Stocks such as HCLTech, Max Healthcare Institute, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise saw strong buying and lifted benchmark indices.

The Nifty Realty index emerged as the top-performing sector, showing strong momentum throughout the day.

Other sectors including pharma and healthcare also traded firmly in positive territory, adding strength to the overall market.

However, not all sectors performed well. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the biggest loser and limited broader gains.

Broader Market Mixed

The broader market gave mixed signals on Friday.

The Nifty MidCap index declined 0.19 percent , showing some profit booking in mid-sized companies. Meanwhile, the Nifty SmallCap index edged up 0.04 percent , indicating selective buying in smaller stocks.

Analysts said investors remained cautious in the broader market even as frontline indices stayed strong.

Key Levels Ahead

Experts said 24,400 remains the immediate resistance level for Nifty. A strong breakout above this zone could push the index towards 24,500–24,600.

On the downside, 24,200 is seen as immediate support, followed by the important psychological level of 24,000.

Going ahead, market participants will closely watch Q1 FY27 earnings and company management commentary. Investors are also tracking the monsoon situation, as a widening rainfall deficit could affect sentiment.