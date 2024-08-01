Nifty Hits Life-High With 25,000 Points; Markets Start The Month On An 'August' Note

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas, Infosys, Mahindra, and Ultratech were among the laggards. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets have started the month of August with a bang. The Indian indices opened in green on Thursday, with Sensex at 81,987.88, up by 246.54 points or 0.30 per cent, and Nifty at 25,039.60, up by 88.45 points or 0.35 per cent. The Nifty hit a life-high with this opening.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 51,749.30, also up by 195.90 points or 0.38 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas, Infosys, Mahindra, and Ultratech were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers, while Sun Pharama, HDFC Life and Hero Motocorp were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.66 against the dollar.

Markets on Wednesday

The stock markets ended Wednesday on a positive note for both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 81,741.34, 0.35 per cent or 285.94 points higher. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended in green, increasing by 93.86 points or 0.38 per cent, closing at 24,951.15.

Gainers and Losers

Amongst the gainers, JSW Steel, Asian Paints and Maruti gained over 2 per cent.

Reliance, Tata Motors and Infosys were the losers with a decline of under 1 per cent.

Energy and Asian Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by 0.69 per cent to USD 78.45 a barrel at 08:21 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by 0.52 per cent to USD 81.26 a barrel at 08:21 IST.

The Asian indices started in red. Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.58 per cent to reach 38,094.24, at the opening of the day's trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped by 0.39 per cent to drop to 17,277.13 points. South Korea’s KOSPI was an outlier as it observed a rise, as it increased by 0.47 per cent to reach 2,783.74.