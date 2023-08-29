Nido Home Finance Announces Public Issue Of NCDs Aggregating Up To ₹150 Cr | Edelweiss

Nido Home Finance Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited) announced the public issue of NCDs of face value ₹1000 each, amounting to ₹ 750 million (INR 75 cr) (“Base Issue Size”), with a green shoe option of up to ₹ 750 million (INR 75 cr) aggregating to ₹ 1500 million. (INR 150 cr).

There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having a tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, and 120 months with annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options. Effective yield for NCDs ranges from 8.94% p.a. to 10.46% p.a.

The Issue is scheduled to open on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and close on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

At least 75% of the funds raised through this Issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing and repayment /prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the Company. The balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilization not exceeding 25% of the amount raised in the Issue, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, as amended from time to time (“SEBI NCS Regulations”).

The additional incentive will be a maximum of 0.20% p.a. for all Category of Investors in the proposed Issue who are also holders of NCD(s)/Bond(s) previously issued by our Company and/ or ECL Finance Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, Edelweiss Retail Finance Limited as the case may be, and/or are equity shareholder(s) of the Edelweiss Financial Services Limited as the case may be, on the deemed date of allotment.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Issue have been rated “AA-/Negative” by CRISIL and “A+/Stable” by ICRA.

Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited), and Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited are the Lead Managers of this NCD issue. The Issue opens on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and closes on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with an option of early closure**. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited to provide liquidity to the investors.

