NHPC Appoints Raj Kumar Chaudhary As Director, Technical

NHPC on Tuesday appointed Raj Kumar Chaudhary as the director, technical till June 30 2025, the company announced through an exchange filing. The appointment was done in compliance to an order form the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Raj Kumar Chaudhary is a graduate in Civil Engineering from BIT (Sindri) and has also done an Advance Diploma in Management. He joined NHPC in 1989 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at Koel Karo HEP, Jharkhand. Chaudhary steadily rose in his career and has now taken over the charge of the post of Director (Technical) of NHPC. Chaudhary has worked in various positions in the Cost engineering department, Design & Engineering department and four Construction Projects of NHPC, Koel Karo, Kalpong, Teesta-V and Subansiri Lower and two construction projects in Bhutan, Mangdechhu & Punatsangchhu-II.

He possesses experience in all aspects of development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning and has contributed in development of hydropower in India and Bhutan. Chaudhary worked at Kalpong H E project from conception to commissioning the project, 16 months ahead of the schedule. It was a remarkable achievement for NHPC as the project was in a very remote island of Andaman & Nicobar. Chaudhary has played an active role in commissioning of Teesta-V H E Project (510 MW) in Sikkim and Mangdechhu H E Project (720 MW) in Bhutan. Chaudhary was also instrumental in repairing the HRT of the 1020 MW Tala HEP Project in Bhutan as an expert member. Chaudhary is also a nominee director in Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.