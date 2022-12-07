NHPC appoints Mohammand Afzal as govt nominee director on its board

e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said its board has appointed Mohammad Afzal as government nominee director from December 6, 2022.

"Board of Directors through resolution by circulation passed on December 6, 2022, has appointed Mohammad Afzal as Government Nominee Director on Board of the Company from December 6, 2022," a BSE filing said.

The company also informed that Afzal is not related to any of the directors of the company and not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.

Afzal is presently working as Joint Secretary (Transmission) in the Ministry of Power.



