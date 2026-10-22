Nhava Sheva Customs Arrests Trader In ₹35-Crore Customs Duty Evasion Case | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Nhava Sheva Customs has arrested a trader for allegedly masterminding a customs duty evasion racket involving walnut imports, with the evasion detected in the present case estimated at around Rs 35 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Walnut imports under investigation

The current case is related to the alleged use of multiple entities to import walnuts by misdeclaring their country of origin to claim preferential duty benefits. The accused also allegedly used forged country of origin certificates and forged bills of lading.

The CIU has detected duty evasion of approximately Rs 35 crore in this case, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/