NFT startup Revise raises $3.5 mn in Seed funding led by Alpha Wave Global, 8i

NFT programming layer Revise has announced it has raised $3.5 million in its Seed round led by AlphaWave Global and 8i. Other significant investors in the round include Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon, Scott Lewis of DEFI Pulse, Utsav Somani of AngelList, Bharat Founders Fund and Rahul Chaudhary of Treebo.

The funds will be used for hiring and expansion.

Revise offers developers the rails to program NFTs to interact with apps and data. This takes NFTs from static images to interactive objects which can react to applications and real-world events. Enabling people to build their own interactive metaverse.

Revise has been co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Anil Dukkitpatty and Raunaq Vaisoha, who were previously co-founders at Elemential Labs, a blockchain start-up that worked with large enterprises such as NSE, NSDL, CAMS, ICICI Bank among others.

Raunaq Vaisoha, Co-Founder, Revise, said, “As NFTs go from culture to utility, Revise aims to lower the barrier to programming NFTs. With Revise in their toolkit, developers can offer creative and powerful utilities to their community through their NFT without sacrificing governance”.

Tushar Behl, Alpha Wave Global, added, "The entire NFT space has seen a massive narrative shift as people have discovered that NFTs can be more than just digital collectables or static assets. What the team at Revise is building can become the most fundamental layer for NFT provenance and programming, much like Chainlink did for Defi."

Vikram Chachra, 8i said, “Where others see NFTs are collectibles, Raunaq and Anil see the foundation of a massive new web 3.0 economy."

Sandeep Nailwal, Cofounder, Polygon, said, “Programming NFTs unlocks powerful new ways for artists and developers alike to express their creativity and bring people closer to becoming web3 natives. Excited to be on board this journey with them".

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:13 AM IST