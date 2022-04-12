NFT Metaverse token Alien Worlds lists on Bitbns exchange

Bitbns, one of India's largest crypto exchanges, announced the listing of Alien Worlds (TLM), NFT metaverse tokens on its exchange.

The users can earn token in the mining game and draw fixed interest by holding the token for a specific period. Alien Worlds (TLM) will be a new addition to the exchange's 400+ supported cryptocurrencies after successfully listing metaverse token RFOX and DEAPcoin, a native token of PlayMining, it said in a press statement.

Alien Worlds is essentially an NFT Metaverse where users are allowed to play with unique digital items (NFTs). It is a simulated economy where players compete for the scarce resource within the ecosystem, namely Trilium (TLM), which is used to enhance its strength or power in the game by staking and voting in Planet Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (Planet DAOs). Planets and the players compete for TLM, which results in intense competition and collaboration between groups.

Alien Worlds is a decentralized metaverse that runs on multiple blockchains, namely the Ethereum, WAX, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Ethereum is a useful blockchain for storing and accessing Trilium (TLM). WAX serves as a game and NFT-focused blockchain. BSC is an appealing consumer-centric chain with a rapidly growing user base and affordable transactions.

In the Alien Worlds metaverse, players can acquire NFTs (digital game items) to mine TLM, participate in battles, and complete the in-game quests. According to their strategy, players may purchase and assemble NFTs that suit their gameplay best. In addition, players may also participate in governance by electing the Councilors of six Planet DAOs, thus influencing the game's direction.

Trilium (TLM) is the cross-chain ERC-20 / BEP-20 / WAX fungible token that connects the Metaverse and allows the transfer of value and voting in Planet DAOs. This cross-chain mechanism seeks to enable the Alien Worlds Metaverse to interact with projects on several chains, allowing explorers to choose storage for their Trilium.

Sarojini McKenna, Co-founder of AlienWorlds, says "India comprises up to 4 percent of Alien Worlds' game site traffic. With Bitbns round the clock fiat on/off ramps, academy programs, fixed income plans, and other great products, Alien Worlds aims to provide a seamless experience to our users with their journey into the Metaverse."

Commenting on the development, Keerthan Shetty, Director of Business Development, Bitbns says, "With rapidly growing gamers in India, Bitbns is happy to support the listing and more partnerships."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:13 PM IST