NFT marketplace LTD.INC partners with Wrangler, recording artist Leon Bridges, to launch NFTs

NFT marketplace LTD.INC today announced its first fashion campaign “Mr Wrangler” in partnership with denim brand Wrangler and Grammy award-winning recording artist Leon Bridges, wherein Wrangler will launch 75 digital-only NFTs, crafted around a rare denim suit made exclusively for the singer-songwriter.

A second drop will feature the first-of-its-kind physical replica + digital NFT of the suit, to be unveiled at a private New York Fashion Week event in September.

“We are honored to partner with Wrangler and Leon Bridges to launch the “Mr. Wrangler” NFT Collection for the brand’s 75th Anniversary. The collection represents a first of its kind NFT class that crosses the physical, digital and virtual worlds,” said Daryl Kelly, CEO of LTD.INC.

“Over the last year, we have been forging partnerships with well-established artists, brands and creators to help them step into space and craft thoughtful NFT collections that bridge the gap between the physical and virtual economies, allowing them to connect with their audiences in new and exciting ways.”

In addition to owning the art, each "Icon" NFT gives collectors access to digital communities, a virtual Metaverse wearable and one VIP pass to a by-invitation-only, private performance by Leon Bridges at New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

“This journey began when Leon Bridges reached out for a custom heritage denim suit from Wrangler,” said Sean Gormley, Global Creative Concept Director at Wrangler. “Exciting innovation is happening at the intersection where the physical meets the digital and where craftmanship meets technology. Wrangler rides into a digital renaissance with an authentic expression about the past and the future.

“Fashion, technology and music influence us all, and I love the way Wrangler is interconnecting all three on this wild ride,” said Bridges. “Through Wrangler, I channel my Texas roots and the essence of who I am, so I’m honored to help the brand celebrate its history while continuing to write the future.”

LTD.INC is collaborating with Offsetra, an organization who supports businesses in achieving their net zero ambitions, to ensure the “Mr. Wrangler” collection is a completely carbon-negative project.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:58 AM IST