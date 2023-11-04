Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Successfully Synchronises Unit-1 Of Its Ghatampur Plant With Grid Ghatampur | Representative Image

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL), a joint venture between NLC India and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, has reached a significant milestone in the construction of the coal-based supercritical thermal power plant in Ghatampur Tehsil.

In a release issued on Saturday by NLC India, it said that Unit-1 of this ambitious project has been successfully synchronized with the 765 KV grid at 04:23 AM today.

This successful synchronisation marks a crucial step forward in Neyveli's journey toward the declaration of commercial operation. Neyveli thermal power plant is now preparing for the next milestone of coal firing.

The entire power of 1,980 MW of the NUPPL thermal power plant has already tied up with the states of Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, and 100 per cent power purchase agreements (PPA) are in place.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Ltd, and Chairman of NUPPL congratulated the entire team for their "dedication and hard work in achieving this significant milestone".

"We are proud of the progress made and remain committed to delivering efficient power to the people of India," Motupalli said.

In addition to the power plant, NUPPL is also making strides in the development of the linked coal mine, Pachwara South Coal Block in Dumka District, Jharkhand, which will provide a sustainable source of fuel for the end-use power plant.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) is a joint venture between NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, with equity participation of 51 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

NUPPL is dedicated to setting up a coal-based thermal power plant with a capacity of 1980 MW (3 X 660 MW) in Ghatampur Tehsil, Kanpur Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)