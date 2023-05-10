 Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer

The Rs 3,200 crore-share sale received bids for 5,00,49,000 units against 17,60,00,100 units on offer.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer | Photo credit: Freepik

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent yielding retail real estate assets, was subscribed 28 per cent on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 3,200 crore-share sale received bids for 5,00,49,000 units against 17,60,00,100 units on offer.

The Real Estate Investment Trust is sponsored by Blackstone.

The Non Institutional Investors category got subscribed 42 per cent while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 17 per cent subscription, as per an update.

On Monday, Nexus Select Trust raised Rs 1,440 crore from anchor investors.

Read Also
Drone maker ideaForge gets Sebi nod for its IPO of Rs 300 cr
article-image

The offer includes fresh issue of units worth up to Rs 1,400 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,800 crore.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 95 per unit to Rs 100 per unit for the issue scheduled to close on May 11.

Nexus Select Trust

Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls, including Delhi's premium Select City Walk, across 14 major cities covering a 9.8 million square feet area. It operates two hotels with 354 keys, and also office spaces as part of mixed use development.

Post-IPO, the shareholding of Blackstone in Nexus Select Trust will come down to 43 per cent from 60 per cent. Select City Walk promoters' stake will reduce slightly to 24.3 per cent from 25 per cent.

Listed REIT

At present, there are three listed REITs -- Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust -- on the Indian stock exchanges but all of them are backed by leased office assets.

Read Also
Ed-tech giant BYJU’S under SEBI scanner; will hit its IPO
article-image

This is the third REIT sponsored by Blackstone. It launched India's first REIT Embassy Office Parks and then Mindspace Business Parks REIT.

BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IIFL Securities, JM Financial, J P Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: BASF India net profit falls to Rs 82.39 cr, Escorts Kubota net profit dips to...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: BASF India net profit falls to Rs 82.39 cr, Escorts Kubota net profit dips to...

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer

Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against him: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against him: Report

National Technology Day 2023: History, theme and significance

National Technology Day 2023: History, theme and significance

SEPC to promotes INCO products in South Asia

SEPC to promotes INCO products in South Asia