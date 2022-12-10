e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNext Fed rate hike will amplify recession: Musk

Next Fed rate hike will amplify recession: Musk

Last month, Musk had said that the US economy was inching towards a severe recession, and the Federal Reserve needs to stop hiking interest rates

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that the next US Federal Reserve rate hike will amplify the recession.

"If the Fed raises rates again next week, the recession will be greatly amplified," he said in a tweet.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user commented: "No one seems to be noticing that the amount of power consolidated solely in Elon's hands is alarming," another said: "That's true, but if the #Fed doesn't raise rates #inflation will be greatly amplified, which will ultimately amplify the #recession even more."

Last month, Musk had said that the US economy was inching towards a severe recession, and the Federal Reserve needs to stop hiking interest rates.

Musk said last week that the American central bank needs to immediately cut interest rates as a severe recession is looming.

Read Also
Musk converts several rooms at Twitter HQ into bedrooms for employees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk could lose world's richest person title

Elon Musk could lose world's richest person title

Instant grocery delivery app Getir acquires rival Gorillas for $1.2 bn

Instant grocery delivery app Getir acquires rival Gorillas for $1.2 bn

Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House

Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House

Stellantis to shut Jeep plant in US, lay off 1,200 in EV era

Stellantis to shut Jeep plant in US, lay off 1,200 in EV era

Infosys buybacks 12,48,000 equity shares

Infosys buybacks 12,48,000 equity shares