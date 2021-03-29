Newly-launched inter-terminal route to help reduce the distance between BMCT and four Container Terminals of JNPT

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “The inauguration of Internal Terminal Route will help in smoothening the overall trade cycle and further enhance our efficiency. It will further streamline the movement of rail containers between BMCT with all the other four Container Terminals at the port. JNPT has also taken various other initiatives under ‘Ease of Doing Business’ that has helped save significant amount of time and cost for the EXIM community.”

ITRHO aims to maximise train placement, track productivity, efficiency, cost effective handling, reduce dwell time of import ICD boxes, connecting export ICD boxes to respective terminals in time and also increase rail quotient at JNPT.

The port expects that this move to benefit trade as the new route would ensure timely connection of export containers arriving by trains in mixed condition to the particular vessel in any of the terminals and also enhance the train handling time at JN Port.

Overall the new route is expected to increase the rail share and volume of Transhipment containers in JN Port.