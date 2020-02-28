New Zealand for bilateral trade pact with India

New Zealand on Thursday said it will look forward to a bilateral trade agreement with India in case New Delhi does not join the China-backed mega trade deal RCEP.

The Narendra Modi-led government in November decided not to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns".

However, the possibility of India joining the trade pact is open provided its concerns are addressed by the member nations.

"I met with your minister of commerce (Piyush Goyal) yesterday and we discussed those issues. Of course, New Zealand and India have been busy for some years negotiating through the rubric of RCEP and we will know by the end of the year as to whether India chooses to stay out or participate in RCEP.

"But if they don't participate in RCEP then we will obviously want to pursue a trading relationship through a different means," New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker said at a Ficci conference.