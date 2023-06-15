New Zealand Economy Slips Into Recession For The First Time Since 2020 | Canva

The New Zealand economy has recently slipped into a recession, marking its first downturn since 2020. The Gross domestic product in the March quarter contracted 0.1 per cent as per the market expectations, but were well below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's forecast of 0.3 growth. Even the fourth-quarter GDP was revised to 0.7 per cent from a decline of 0.6 per cent.

Inflation in New Zealand is at 6.7 per cent which is well above the central bank's target band of 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

This downturn comes as a surprise, considering the nation's steady economic growth in recent years. The sudden contraction demands an analysis of the underlying causes. Here are the key insights into the situation.

Impact of Global and Local Factors

Both global and local factors have played a role in the downturn of New Zealand's economy. The ongoing global economic uncertainties, including the COVID-19 pandemic's lingering effects, have contributed to reduced consumer confidence and disrupted supply chains. Additionally, domestic issues, such as a housing market slowdown and rising inflation, have further impacted the country's economic performance.

Another reason for the decline according to the Statistics New Zealand data was the contracting industry output. This was after the country was hit by two major cyclones and flash floods in Auckland in January and February.

Decrease in Consumer Spending and Business Investment

A significant decrease in consumer spending and business investment has been observed, indicating a slowdown across various sectors. The cautious approach adopted by consumers and businesses amidst economic uncertainties has led to reduced economic activity, adversely affecting growth and contributing to the recessionary phase.

Government Response and Economic Recovery Measures

The New Zealand government has recognized the severity of the situation and has initiated measures to stimulate economic recovery. Fiscal policies aimed at boosting consumer spending and investment, along with targeted support for affected industries, have been implemented. These efforts are intended to revitalize economic activity and steer the country out of recession.

Long-Term Outlook and Potential Rebound

While the current economic landscape presents challenges, there is optimism for a potential rebound. The implementation of recovery measures, along with the gradual lifting of global restrictions, could pave the way for renewed economic growth. However, a sustained recovery will require continued monitoring, adaptability, and strategic decision-making.

Politics

While the recession remains only technical at this point after two consecutive quarters of contraction, it has turned into a major political issue as the country will be heading towards an election in October this year. With voters struggling with higher living costs it is likely to have an heavy impact on the elections.