New startups, IT firms exempted from Haryana local employment law

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala stated that the new startups and Information Technology companies would be given exemption for two years under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

Chautala added that exemptions have also been given to domestic servants and those industries for which skilled workers are not available.

"Sowing of crops, embroidery, and the primary works related to agriculture-related activities were exempted from the Act that came into force on January 16," stated Chautala.

Chautala further added that companies are getting themselves registered on the portal of the Labour Department and so far more than 22,000 companies have got their registration done.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:55 PM IST