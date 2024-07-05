New on Swiggy: The Food Delivery Giant Introduces a Global-First Feature 'Eatlist' for Personalised Meal Playlists |

Swiggy, the online food delivery platform, recently introduced its newest and a ‘global– first’ feature 'Eatlist', a tool allowing users to curate personalised collections of their favourite dishes, akin to creating music playlists.

Creating Your Eatlists

When ordering from the Swiggy app, the users can now save their favourite dishes to custom Eatlists.

What the user have to do is simply tap the 'Save to Eatlist' button to any dish and choose from suggested categories like 'All-time Fav', 'Comfort Food' or be it the 'Late Night Cravings'.

Similarly, create a new category tailored to your taste.

One of Eatlists' standout features is its social sharing capability. Once curated, users can share their Eatlists via platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

CEO Rohit Kapoor higlighted Eatlists' role in fostering community through shared culinary experiences. He added, "“Before social media and other digital channels, food was the original form of community building.”

"Eatlists brings the best of both worlds: the ability to create and share your food identity with the world while discovering new favourite dishes through thousands of Eatlists curated by fellow food lovers and experts, both in your city and beyond," he added.