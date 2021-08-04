New HP ENVY laptops to start from Rs 1 lakh; to take on MacBooks

PC and printer major HP Inc is set to launch an all-new Envy laptop portfolio for creators, designers and multi-taskers in India, aiming to take on Apple MacBooks in the country.

Reliable sources told IANS on Wednesday that the new ENVY series, to be launched on August 10, is set to start from around Rs 1 lakh with superior graphics, strong panel and a security pack, making it the go-to device option for creators in India.

"The new ENVY portfolio is expected to come with pro-grade performance features with enhanced thermal design and long battery life," according to the sources.

Targeting creative professionals, HP unveiled ENVY notebooks in August last year.

Powered by 10th gen core i5 processor, HP ENVY 15 (16GB and 512GB SSD) started with Rs 119,999 while the one with 10th gen core i7 (16GB and 1TB SSD variant) came for Rs 149,999.

This time, the company has reduced the price, making the ENVY portfolio more appealing to the creative professionals.

The portfolio may have an upgraded version of ENVY 15 and an all-new laptop, both with top-of-the-line specifications.

HP returned to the top position in the country, replacing Dell in the overall PC market as its shipments grew 102.1 per cent (YoY) in the first quarter this year. The vendor also led both consumer and commercial segments with shares of 33 per cent and 32.8 per cent, respectively, according to the IDC.