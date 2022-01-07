New Age commercial design firms embrace tech to create immersive experiences

Commercial interior designers across the globe have evolved with the digital transformation that accelerated the growth of several industries across the globe. With evolving workspace designs, commercial interior design companies are no longer limited to creating a functional space. Instead, they are embedding the essence of whole new aspirational workspaces that are aesthetically pleasing, innovative as well as customized to accommodate the needs of new-age workspace.

Powered by AR & VR technology, the next generation of commercial design and build facilitates more intuitive, empathetic and seamless workspace design. The commercial design companies are leveraging the potential of VR application in office space design and real-time visualisation to generate a simulated walk-through in a virtual environment. In addition to this, technology is playing a vital role in property display and merchandising, off site control, operations and project management as well.

Virtual Reality (VR) Walkthrough

Commercial interior design and build companies are leveraging real-time virtual reality to create immersive experiences for their clients to help them envision the final results of a project.

Communicating concepts or sharing complex designs can be challenging and confusing. With VR, clients don’t have to take the mental leap to comprehend the design but they can simply experience the virtual reality of their workspace. A VR walkthrough allows them to tour the space freely and assess the design elements that would suit the best. Additionally, it can save interior designers a lot of time and money as they can zero in on errors and make changes before breaking the floor.

Smart Sensors, Smarter Spaces

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, incorporating sensor-based technology has become common in the commercial design industry. Real-time and accurate information helps in optimizing space utilization resulting in the efficiency of the design process.

On the other hand, corporates nowadays are opting for smart designs that enrich their employees’ experience and boost their productivity. For instance, light sensors that can change colours or switch off when no one is around or automatic coffee machines or enhanced security locks can build smart spaces that meet the needs of technology-enabled workspace.

Augmented Reality (AR) Applications

While VR can help transport the client from an unfurnished space to a fully designed one, Augmented Reality (AR) allows visualization of design elements and features in the real environment by overlaying them onto the existing space. It helps to get a better idea of what would go better and make changes on the spot easily before anything has been finalized. This not only eliminates the scope of dissatisfaction but also proves to be a cost-efficient method in the commercial design industry.

Customer-centric design spaces

Besides saving time and frequent visits to the site, modernized technology such as VR and AR can help clients convey their ideas or visions to the interior designer easily. By leveraging these technologies, designers can create a customer-centric design that brings their vision to life without communication roadblocks. It becomes easier to spot errors with a virtual tour to the site or recommend changes before fixtures have been added. This not only strengthens the professional relationships but also brings precision and cost-effectiveness to the entire project.

Final Thoughts

There’s no denying of the fact that technology has reshaped the interior design space. From VR allowing a sneak peek into the space or AR boggling with endless options, modernized technology can bring mere design ideas into real life. Globally, new-age commercial design companies are embracing technology and creating immersive experiences in the industry.

(Kunal Sharma us Founder & CEO, Flipspaces)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:49 PM IST