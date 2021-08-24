Neuberg Diagnostics ropes in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador

Neuberg Diagnostics, diagnostics lab chain, today announced that it has roped in ace cricketer, MS Dhoni, as a brand ambassador for the next two years. He will advocate for Neuberg’s health and wellness campaign and convey its efforts towards empowering every citizen with better and affordable healthcare.

MS Dhoni, Former India Skipper and Captain of Chennai Super Kings, said, “It is a promising brand, and it’s a pleasure to be associated with the team and their various programs aimed at providing access to quality and affordable healthcare. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, they have taken up the campaign to raise awareness about health and wellness across age groups. I personally feel that these efforts are important and deserve to be advocated.”

Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “At Neuberg Diagnostics, every action we have taken has been inspired by the company’s Vision to make world class diagnostic services accessible and affordable to all. Over the last few years, we have been successful in introducing innovative solutions and ensuring its access to millions. Our next milestone is to spread the message of getting proactive with health rather than reactive. In line with this, we have curated our awareness campaign on health and wellness. To catapult the reach of this campaign, we could not have found a better suited role model than MS Dhoni.”

The company will soon release Dhoni’s campaign on all media platforms, including television, print, outdoor, and digital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 05:53 PM IST