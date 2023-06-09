Netizens Contradict Civil Aviation Minister Scindia's Claims Of Dip In Airfare

Photo Credit: PTI

Its been a month since Go First completely disappeared from the Indian aviation market and IndiGo as well as SpiceJet are struggling to revive grounded aircraft. As availability of flights is down the government is working on handling more passengers by adding airports, and the civil aviation minister recently claimed that prices have gone down on routes left by Go First.

As the sudden change in Indian aviation's fortunes turns into a political issue, netizens are pointing out skyhigh airfares that contradict the minister's claims.

Read Also Civil Aviation Minister Scindia Shows How Airfare Went Down On Route Affected By Go First Absence

Thanks to the incompetence of the Modi Govt & Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia, airfares in India are currently sky rocketing.



A ticket from Delhi to Mumbai is selling at Rs. 13,000 while for Delhi to Bengaluru, the price is an INSANE Rs. 17,248.



Rail safety is ignored &… pic.twitter.com/pMWiVPOwui — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 9, 2023

Prices keep surging

Booking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai can now cost anything between Rs 22,000 to Rs 57,000 on the same day, and as much as Rs 13,000 for the next day.

The prices used to be in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,000 before the Go First crisis and trouble for other airlines hit the aviation sector.

On the other hand voices from the industry such as Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube claim that seasonal surge in prices is a natural phenomenon.

He added that base fares for flights in India are among the most competitive globally.

This comes couple of days after the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told airlines to prevent inexorbitant pricing.