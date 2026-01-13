 Net Direct Tax Collections Rise 8.82% To ₹18.38 Lakh Crore In FY26 Till January 11
India's net direct tax collections grew 8.82% to over ₹18.38 lakh crore in FY26 (April 1–January 11), comprising ₹8.63 lakh crore from corporates and ₹9.30 lakh crore from non-corporates. Securities Transaction Tax stood at ₹44,867 crore. Refunds fell 17% to ₹3.12 lakh crore, while gross collections rose 4.14% to ₹21.50 lakh crore. The government targets ₹25.20 lakh crore net direct tax.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026
New Delhi: Net direct tax collection grew 8.82 per cent to over Rs 18.38 lakh crore in the current fiscal till January 11, the Income Tax Department said on Monday. The mop-up includes net corporate tax collection of over Rs 8.63 lakh crore and tax from non-corporates, including individuals and HUFs, of Rs 9.30 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 44,867 crore between April 1 and January 11.

Refunds dropped 17 per cent to Rs 3.12 lakh crore during the period. Gross direct tax collection increased 4.14 per cent to about Rs 21.50 lakh crore till January 11 of this fiscal. In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 lakh crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26. 

