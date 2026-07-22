Nestle India Q1 Profit Jumps 48% To ₹959 Crore

Nestle India reported a strong performance for the first quarter of the financial year, with consolidated net profit rising 48% year-on-year to Rs 958.7 crore, supported by higher revenue and strong demand across its product categories.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 25% compared with the previous year to Rs 6,378.2 crore.

On a standalone basis, Nestle India’s profit after tax climbed 47.9% to Rs 975.1 crore, significantly ahead of analyst expectations.

Standalone sales also grew 25.4% year-on-year to Rs 6,363.3 crore, surpassing the estimated Rs 6,065 crore.

Domestic sales of key brands, including Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolates, grew 25% during the quarter. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 24.2%, while earnings per share stood at Rs 5.06.

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Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said the company delivered a strong quarter with growth led by volume expansion. He added that exports increased 35.6% despite geopolitical challenges, while operational cost savings were accelerated.

The company also increased investments behind its brands, with advertising and promotional spending rising more than 40% year-on-year. Tiwary said all four major product groups recorded double-digit growth, supported by strong performance across sales channels.

The confectionery segment reported strong growth, aided by premiumisation and rising e-commerce demand. KitKat continued gaining market share, with India remaining the chocolate brand’s largest market globally.

The beverages segment maintained its momentum with its 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, driven by coffee consumption, premium offerings and wider category expansion.

Prepared foods and cooking aids also saw strong growth due to increased urban engagement, rural expansion and product innovation. Milk products, nutrition, pet food and Nespresso businesses recorded healthy growth, supported by wider distribution and portfolio expansion.