Nestle India Oct-Dec profit jumps 38.4% to Rs 473 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 38.40% increase in net profit at Rs 473.02 crore for the quarter ended December, helped by volume growth.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 341.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net sales rose 8.75% to Rs 3,130.74 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,878.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Nestle India said.

Domestic sales rose 10.04% to Rs 2,960.78 crore as against Rs 2,690.51 crore in October-December 2018.