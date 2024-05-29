'Need To Work For Rights In US': Melinda French Gates On Why She Quit Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates, one of the world's leading philanthropists, has given her side on her much-discussed resignation from the non-profit organisation Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. According to an op-ed in the New York Times, covered by American networks, French Gates said, “While I have long focused on improving contraceptive access overseas, in the post-Dobbs era, I now feel compelled to support reproductive rights here at home.”

Here, French Gates is referring to the clampdown on reproductive rights, particularly abortion rights, that have taken a hit in the whole of the United States post the US Supreme Court ruling striking down a landmark judgement, reversing Roe v. Wade. This left abortion rule-making to each of the 50 individual states in the country.

Previously, Gates' close friend and multi-billionaire Warren Buffet, who was once part of the organisation, left his position in the foundation, after donating USD 4.1 billion in 2021 as well.

Fighting Enemies

Talking about reproductive rights in the largest economy in the world, she said that lack of resources has often forced rights groups to truncate their crusade against others, whom she deemed as 'enemies'. She further went on to say that she wanted to help level the match.

As for her future plans, she said that she would be donating the sum of USD 1 billion. And will be fighting for women's rights through her own charity avenue, Pivotal Ventures. In this, she intends to earmark USD 200 million to women's reproductive rights groups.

Melinda French Gates and her association with the foundation were the only known collaborations with Microsoft co-founder and ex-spouse Bill Gates, after their publicised separation in May 2021. Previously, Gates' close friend and multi-billionaire Warren Buffet, who was once part of the organisation, left his position in the foundation, after donating USD 4.1 billion in 2021 as well.

Melinda French Gates, who is an active philanthropist, currently has a net worth of around USD 11 billion, as per Forbes. Her former spouse, Bill Gates, is currently the 9th richest person in the world, with over USD 130 billion.