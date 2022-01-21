Need to increase domestic consumption, exports of fish: Union Minister

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala stressed the need to boost fish production in the country and called for increasing domestic consumption along with exports.

Rupala added that there is a great need for technology and innovations in the fisheries sector, while addressing a CII conference,

The minister also emphasized on creation of post-harvest infrastructure and value addition in the fisheries sector to reduce wastage.

There was a need to focus on increasing domestic consumption of fish by creating demand for frozen fish,added Rupala.

(With inputs from PTI)

