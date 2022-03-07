Nearly 70% of women want to buy real estate; prefer ready homes for end-use: Survey

Nearly 70 per cent of women prefer to invest in real estate, mainly in residential properties, according to a survey of 9,000 women by unicorn startup NoBroker.

In November last year, proptech NoBroker had raised $210 million from investors at $1 billion valuations. It caters to all property-related needs like renting, buying, home services, financial services and society management.

NoBroker said 69 per cent of women preferred to invest in property compared to gold, SIPs/stocks and luxury fashion.

The survey was conducted in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune. Around 94 per cent of respondents were looking to invest in housing, while 6 per cent in commercial properties.

Over 80 per cent wanted to buy for end-use. As per the survey, 73 per cent of women were looking to purchase a property within Rs 40-75 lakhs, 20 per cent between Rs 75 lakhs to 1 crore and the rest 7 per cent over Rs 1 crore. Among other findings, 63 per cent of women preferred ready-to-move-in properties.

Godrej Housing Finance in a statement on Monday said that ''one in two women strongly agree that over the past year, they have become much more inclined towards asset building and property purchase for investment purposes''.

''34 per cent of women believe that buying a new house is the best investment option at present. 52 per cent of women have already started looking for a new house,'' according to Godrej Housing Finance Post 'Generation-Rent' study.

In another survey, digital wealth manager Scripbox said that women are taking money matters into their own hands, with 70 per cent being involved in making financial decisions.

''1 in 5 women started investing for the first time, amidst the pandemic,'' it said in a statement. In another statement, Strata, which facilitates fractional ownership of the real estate, said it has reduced the minimum investment ticket size to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 25 lakh to attract more women retail investors.

Strata's investor base currently comprises 25 per cent women and aims to increase to 50 per cent by 2025. Neobanking platform Stashfin co-founder Shruti Aggarwal said the company dedicatedly works towards the financial independence of women customers and has introduced offers for credit line card customers on this International Women's Day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:05 PM IST