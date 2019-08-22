NDTV interim CEO Suparna Singh quits

New Delhi: Media firm NDTV said its Interim CEO Suparna Singh has resigned, with immediate effect. "Suparna Singh has informed the company that she will step down from her responsibilities as Interim CEO with immediate effect," NDTV said.

NDTV said pursuant to a board resolution on December 4, 2017, the board resolved to appoint Suparna Singh as its CEO subject to the receipt of requisite approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Accordingly, Suparna Singh has been acting as the interim CEO during this interregnum, the company said.