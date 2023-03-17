NCLT clears HDFC Bank's merger with HDFC, here's what changes for consumers

File Photo

HDFC Bank is the largest private lender and second largest player in the sector after government-owned State Bank of India. Housing and Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is a major home financing provider along with insurance, venture capital and asset management offerings.

A merger of the two initiated last year, has finally secured the National Company Law Tribunal's approval, after a nod by the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders.

Combining advantages to gain an edge

The amalgamation between the lender and its parent firm was formulated with an eye on a lower inventory in real estate and a rising capability to pay EMIs among Indians.

Only 70 per cent HDFC customers banking with it, and only 2 per cent of HDFC Bank clients approaching it for home loans, are also deciding factors behind the merger.

The merged entity will have access to a Rs 25.61 lakh crore balance sheet, allowing it to provide low-cost funding for more than 6.8 crore customers.

Enhanced offerings for consumers