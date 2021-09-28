NCDEX migrates live trade data centre to Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Tuesday said it has migrated its live trade data centre to Yotta Infrastructure Solutions.

The partnership with Yotta has made NCDEX the country''s first and only exchange to operate from an Uptime-certified Tier-IV data centre, the commodity exchange said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with Yotta Infrastructure Solutions as our Data Centre service provider. Being a regulated market infrastructure institution, we need to have a focus on availability, reliability and resilience and Yotta is offering global benchmarks in these parameters,” NCDEX Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arun Raste said.

Tier-IV is the highest globally recognised certification for data centres and signifies the highest levels of reliability and resiliency for completely fault-tolerant critical infrastructure that supports the facility''s operations.

The data centre being migrated is a part of Yotta''s facility located at Navi Mumbai and recognised as the world''s second-largest Tier-IV facility certified by Uptime Institute.

“Our move to Yotta is a significant upgrade of our Data Center Infrastructure. This will help our team to focus more on bringing technology innovations to the business rather than spending time on managing the physical data centre, which will now be managed with the experts in this field,” NCDEX Chief Technology Officer Viral Davda said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:04 PM IST