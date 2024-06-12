NBCC Gets ₹100 Cr Contract From Oil India To Build Centralised Core Repository With Lab Facilities | File

State-owned NBCC (India) Limited has bagged a Rs 100 crore contract from Oil India to construct a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam.

In a statement on Wednesday, NBCC said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India for the construction of a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam.

"This work is valued at Rs 100 crore approximately," it added.

About the contract

The MoU was signed by SalomaYomdo, ED (E&D), OIL and Pradeep Sharma, ED (Engg.), NBCC in the presence of Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL, K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), NBCC and other senior-level officials from both the organisation.

NBCC and OIL are also in the final stages of discussion for undertaking various other works, such as the execution of a hospital, group housing, guest house, installation of solar rooftop panels etc. in Assam. "The anticipated value of these works is Rs 900 crore approximately." In the recent past, NBCC has received a work order from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd valuing Rs 700 crore for developing 17.4 acres in Kakkanad and Ernakulam, Kerala.

Similarly, NBCC will also be executing the construction of a boy's hostel for Hindu College, University of Delhi with an approximate value of Rs 70 crore.

The company will also be executing the construction of office-cum-training institute of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Khaitabad, Hyderabad with an approximate value of Rs 9 crore.