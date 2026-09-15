NBCC Bags ₹144.98 Crore In New Orders, Bokaro Steel Plant Projects Lead Fresh Domestic Wins

NBCC secures seven domestic orders worth Rs 144.98 crore. |

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Limited has secured seven domestic work orders worth about Rs 144.98 crore, excluding GST, spanning township development, housing repairs, industrial sheds and government office renovation.

The state-owned project management company disclosed the contracts in an exchange filing dated September 15. It said all the assignments were received in the ordinary course of business.

Bokaro Projects Dominate

Steel Authority of India Limited’s Bokaro Steel Plant accounts for the biggest portion of the fresh order inflow. Four assignments from the client together are valued at Rs 111.92 crore.

The largest individual contract, worth Rs 55.91 crore, covers comprehensive external repairs and painting of 654 building blocks across sectors 2, 3, 8, 9 and 11 of the BSL Township in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

NBCC also received a Rs 9.05 crore assignment for the comprehensive upgrade, repair and maintenance of 500 residential quarters in Bokaro Steel City Township.

Two further orders, valued at Rs 23.48 crore each, involve constructing two sheds in the general stores area of Bokaro Steel Plant. Each 250-metre by 30-metre shed will include a revised 25-tonne electric overhead travelling crane facility.

Other Domestic Assignments

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited awarded NBCC an additional Rs 11.21 crore for project management consultancy services linked to a township development at Umsawli, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong.

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The project covers a 21.66-acre plot and is being undertaken as a deposit work on a turnkey basis. NBCC had previously disclosed Rs 130.58 crore for the assignment in April 2025. The latest amount reflects the difference after its value increased to Rs 141.79 crore.

The company also won a Rs 5.86 crore contract for interior renovation and furnishing at the Enforcement Directorate’s new Bhubaneswar zonal office.

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Damodar Valley Corporation placed a Rs 15.99 crore order for constructing an officers’ dormitory building at Mayabazar in Durgapur. NBCC classified every contract as domestic project management consultancy work.

Execution timelines were not disclosed, while the company said no related-party considerations applied. Promoter-group entities have no interest in any awarding client.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by NBCC in its exchange filing and is intended solely for informational purposes.