Nazara Tech's Arm Invests $3.9 Million In Step-down Subsidiary

Nazara Technology's subsidiary Nodwin Gaming Private Limited invested $39,47,250 in the company's step down subsidiary Nodwin Gaming International to expand in the international markets, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Nodwin Gaming bought five shares from its subsidiary for $7,89,450 per share aggregating to $39,47,250.

Nodwin Gaming International has a paid up share capital of $100 and belongs to the e-sports consulting services. The company as on March 31, 2023 had a turnover of $96,14,298. It is engaged in the business of ESports, Consulting Services, Event Management, and related content development.

The company based in Singapore was incorporated on June 30, 2021. As of March 31, 2023 the company's revenue was at $96,14,298 as against $67,81,205 on March 31, 2022.

Nazara Technologies issues equity shares

Nazara Technologies Limited, an India based, diversified gaming and sports media platform earlier this month announced that its board has approved an issue of Equity Shares having face value of Rs 4 each, to raise up to Rs 410 crores, on preferential basis, subject to the receipt of approval of the shareholders of the Company and such regulatory / statutory authorities as may be applicable.

The shares of Nazara Technologies on Friday closed at Rs 877, down by 0.040 per cent.

