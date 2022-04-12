Navin Mistry joins Shiprocket team as senior advisor for cross-border shipping

Shiprocket, tech-enabled logistics and fulfilment platform, has announced it has hired Navin Mistry as a Senior Advisor. Mistry will be working with the management team to launch and scale Shiprocket X, a new product which ensures frictionless cross-border shipping across 220+ countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and many more. He intends to make Shiprocket the go-to platform for sellers focusing specifically on cross-border trade. He also aims to turn Shiprocket into the preferred choice for sellers across India to ship their products globally.

With an MBA in Marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur, Mistry has held senior leadership roles in multiple prominent organizations, including eBay, Flipkart, PayPal, and Baazee.

Commenting on the latest onboarding, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket has been committed to facilitating seamless logistics and fulfilment services for our sellers, and with the launch of our cross-border shipping solutions, we aim to cater to customers across the globe more seamlessly than ever before. To do this, we are pleased to announce that we have onboarded Navin, who comes with rich, diverse experience and has served in globally distinguished organizations for several years. His strategic thinking and expertise will allow us to augment our offerings and scale new heights.”

“I am delighted to be a part of their journey and plan to help them to achieve their goals to democratise the ecommerce industry and enable sellers to sell anywhere in the world,” added Navin Mistry, Advisor, Shiprocket X.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:10 PM IST