Navi Finserv launches app-based home loans in select cities

Navi Finserv (Navi) announced that it has recently launched its quick and affordable retail home loans via the Navi Lending App in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. The company will provide home loans of up to Rs 5 crore for tenures of up to 25 years and interest rate starting at 6.46 percent per annum

How to avail loans?

Eligible customers can avail loans for as much as 90 percent of the property value.

Customers who apply directly on the app can avail an additional cashback incentive of 0.5 percent of the loan amount that is disbursed by 31st Jan 2022.

Customers can download the Navi Lending App on Google Play Store and Apple Store, select the ‘Home Loan’ button, and complete the paperless journey to check their eligibility, and immediately receive the home loan offers as per the eligibility criteria.

The loan sanction process is entirely digital and paperless, offering customers a simple, transparent and speedy option for home loans. Loans offered by Navi can be availed to purchase ready-to-move-in homes, under-construction properties, for self-construction, as well as loan against property.

Customers can also transfer balance from other lenders and avail top-up on the same with Navi.

Expand to new geographies

Launched in February 2021, the company's Home Loans category has already sanctioned loans of approximately Rs 250 Crore within its first year of operations and are now gearing to bring home loans to new geographies at low interest rates, a spokesperson said.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:27 PM IST