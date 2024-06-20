National Human Rights Commission Probes Into Amazon's Warehouse Near Delhi Over Anti-Labour Practices

NHRC in India is investigating Amazon India over anti-labor practices | File

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in India is investigating Amazon India. According to reports, the human rights commission took 'Suo Moto' cognizance of a report alleging anti-labor practices at one of Amazon India's warehouses in Manesar, Haryana, and sent a notice to the Center about it.

The NHRC noted in a statement that the news report's contents raise serious concerns about workers' human rights violations of labor laws and occasionally issued guidelines by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The findings "raise a serious issue of human rights for the workers," according to a statement from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which also requested that the labor ministry look into the alleged labor law violations within a week.

Amazon said in a statement that its top priority is the safety and well-being of its associates and employees.

It stated, "We ensure additional breaks when temperatures are high, as well as regularly scheduled rest breaks in a cooler environment and adequate provision of water and hydration."

Amazons's Previous Fiascos

Other places where Amazon has been criticized for working conditions include a UK warehouse where there were several strikes and a USD 5.9 million fine for exceeding productivity targets for US employees. The business disputes the existence of set quotas for warehouse employees.

Amazon issued an apology in 2021 in response to reports that some of its delivery drivers were occasionally required to urinate into bottles.

Amazon has invested over USD 6.5 billion in India, where Manesar is just one of many warehouses.

Head of the Amazon India Workers Association, Dharmendra Kumar, told Reuters on Wednesday that there are 1,000 employees at the facility and that "we are hoping for corrective measures to ensure workers have a decent living wage and adequate social protection."





