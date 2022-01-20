e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

Natco Pharma signs pact with MPP to sell Molnupiravir capsules for treatment of COVID-19

Agencies
Natco Pharma Ltd stated that under the licence, the company can set its own price for the generic products it produces, paying a royalty on sales to MSD. |

Natco Pharma Ltd stated that it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Switzerland to manufacture and sell Molnupiravir capsules 200 mg for treatment of COVID-19.

The company said that with this licence agreement, it can manufacture and sell Molnupiravir capsules 200 mg for Indian market, which will be sold under brand name MOLNUNAT for treatment of COVID-19 infection in patients.

Under the licence, Natco can set its own price for the generic products it produces, paying a royalty on sales to MSD,'' the company said.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had allowed anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir for emergency use in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
