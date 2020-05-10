NASSCOM delivers end-to-end COVID platform to Telangana; some other states to use similar platform

National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has successfully delivered an end-to-end COVID platform to the Government of Telangana. Similar platform will be developed for the Karnataka government and then some other states as well.

Developed by NASSCOM’s Task Force, the platform brings together solutions from multiple technology leaders and delivers more than 100 dashboards, across 30 plus government and public datasets, with hundreds of thousands of data points.

K T Rama Rao, Minister of IT of Telangana, said, “India has the capacity to quickly develop tech solutions for the post-lockdown world and we are glad that NASSCOM taskforce has collaborated with the Government of Telangana and prepared an end-to-end COVID platform to manage the crisis.”

This system will assist the government in sustainable industry recovery. It is expected to support the government in taking informed decisions in managing lockdown and lifting of the lockdown in the phased manner.

Sharing her thoughts Nivruti Rai, Country Head Intel India and VP Data Center Group, Intel and Lead NASSCOM Task Force, said, “COVID-19 pandemic has given an opportunity to the world to re-imagine lives with technology. Digital transformation is demonstrating its value and its impact on the very ecology of businesses in these tough times.”

The platform has developed COVID-19 India Vulnerability Map, which will provide real-time streaming of data about the pandemic, across regions and states in the country. The platform will source data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards and will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets displayed on command centre screens. NASSCOM Task Force will continue its work on the T-COVID app and with the government's Aarogya Setu app.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “Technology is definitely our greatest ally in these tough and tiring times.”

To fight the global pandemic and provide innovative technology solutions NASSCOM had earlier developed a special task force focused on creating a single directory of people and companies working on utilising data and technology for COVID19 management. Spearheaded by Rai, the Task Force consists of more than 30-35 members from companies including Intel, TCS, Accenture, Wipro, SAP, AWS, Tech Mahindra and others.