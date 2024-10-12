NAREDCO and FSAI Sign MoU To Enhance Fire Safety And Security Standards In Real Estate

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex real estate body working under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) at Le Meridian, New Delhi, to collaborate on improving fire safety, life safety, and security standards in India's real estate sector.

The partnership aims to foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and technical advancements in fire protection, life safety, and security systems for the benefit of real estate stakeholders across the country.

G. Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO, said, “The MoU with FSAI establishes a more integrated approach to real estate development in Delhi. The combined efforts of both organizations will enhance building safety, streamline regulations, and promote sustainable practices in India’s urban growth.”

Preeti Singh, Additional Director General, NAREDCO, said, “The collaboration between NAREDCO and FSAI represents a significant milestone for Delhi’s real estate sector. This partnership aligns the industry with global best practices in fire safety and security, ensuring that real estate projects in Delhi meet the highest standards while enhancing the safety and well-being of residents and workers.”

Saurab Aggarwal, President, Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI), said, “Partnering with NAREDCO is a crucial step for enhancing fire safety in Delhi's real estate sector. Together, we aim to create safer environments for residents and workers, ensuring that safety becomes an integral part of every development.”

The primary objectives of the MoU are to facilitate knowledge sharing between NAREDCO and FSAI, particularly concerning technological advancements in fire safety, life safety, and security systems. Additionally, both organisations will conduct joint programs such as workshops, seminars, and conferences to educate their members on best practices and new developments in safety standards. Furthermore, they will collaborate to develop industry standards for fire and life safety systems in real estate projects, ensuring that these standards align with global benchmarks.

NAREDCO and FSAI will also promote membership networking, encouraging participation in collaborative initiatives to foster a community dedicated to excellence in safety and security.

This partnership between NAREDCO and FSAI aims to ensure that real estate development in India is safer, more secure, and aligned with international safety standards, contributing to the growth of smart cities and sustainable infrastructure across the country.