 Nanny earns ₹1.6 lakh a day just for watching over rich kids and traveling with them on private jets
Nanny earns ₹1.6 lakh a day just for watching over rich kids and traveling with them on private jets

It also opens doors to private jets and takes her on international trips, as Richards works for 15 hours a day to earn more than what most people make in a month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image

Jobs that are otherwise considered ordinary become glamorous when one is employed by celebrities and the ultra-rich, as Mukesh Ambani's driver earns Rs 2 lakh a month, while Salman Khan's bodyguard makes Rs 15 lakh. While these people make big bucks for driving around and protecting the rich and famous, those watching over their kids aren't far behind either.

Gloria Richards, an off-broadway actress in the US, reportedly makes up to Rs 1.6 lakh a day, by babysitting children for billionaires.

Not just any other side job

According to a CNBC report, nannying is a side gig for Richards, but accounts for 90 per cent of her yearly income.



She has also driven luxury cars ranging from Teslas to Porsche as part of her job, and once a child was even registered at a boarding school in Italy under her last name.

Even the rich tend to be stingy

But Richards also says the support of an agency is essential, since the ultra-rich who waste $3,000 steaks and buy houses just because they feel like, have often avoided paying her dues.

She also faces challenges as a black woman working for white families, and sets clear boundaries about her work hours.

